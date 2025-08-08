After a draw on opening day, Paul Warne could look to tinker against Barrowplaceholder image
After a draw on opening day, Paul Warne could look to tinker against Barrow | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Barrow on Saturday

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 8th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

There could be changes afoot for MK Dons when they take on Barrow at Holker Street on Saturday.

After drawing a blank again last weekend in the season opener against Oldham Athletic, head coach Paul Warne could hand a first start to Callum Paterson after the 30-year-old made his debut as a substitute last week.

New signing Marvin Ekpiteta could also feature but as a late addition to the side, Warne may opt to keep the same defence which kept Oldham at bay.

Here’s how we think they will line up at Holker Street.

#1 Craig MacGillivray

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Craig MacGillivray | Jane Russell

#2 Gethin Jones

2. Right-back

#2 Gethin Jones | Jane Russell

#32 Jack Sanders

3. Centre-back

#32 Jack Sanders | Jane Russell

#15 Luke Offord

4. Centre-back

#15 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

