How MK Dons could line-up to face Barrow on Saturday

After drawing a blank again last weekend in the season opener against Oldham Athletic, head coach Paul Warne could hand a first start to Callum Paterson after the 30-year-old made his debut as a substitute last week.
New signing Marvin Ekpiteta could also feature but as a late addition to the side, Warne may opt to keep the same defence which kept Oldham at bay.
Here’s how we think they will line up at Holker Street.
