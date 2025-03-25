How MK Dons could line-up to face Carlisle Unitedplaceholder image
How MK Dons could line-up to face Carlisle United | Getty Images

How MK Dons could line-up to face bottom club Carlisle United

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 25th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

After making a few changes to the style of play on Saturday, Ben Gladwin is set to name an unchanged side to face Carlisle United on Tuesday night.

With injury to Kane Thompson-Sommers emerging on the eve of Saturday’s win over Cheltenham, Dons shifted captain Alex Gilbey into the right wing-back position, allowing Callum Hendry to line-up alongside striker Danilo Orsi, which offered the visitors a different approach to the game - one which ultimately saw them ease to a 1-0 win over the Robins.

With little turnaround time between games, and the long journey to Brunton Park, here is how we think Dons will take to the field in Cumbria.

#1 Connal Trueman

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

#32 Jack Sanders

2. Centre back

#32 Jack Sanders | Getty Images

#17 Luke Offord

3. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#23 Laurence Maguire

4. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

