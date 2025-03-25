How MK Dons could line-up to face bottom club Carlisle United

With injury to Kane Thompson-Sommers emerging on the eve of Saturday’s win over Cheltenham, Dons shifted captain Alex Gilbey into the right wing-back position, allowing Callum Hendry to line-up alongside striker Danilo Orsi, which offered the visitors a different approach to the game - one which ultimately saw them ease to a 1-0 win over the Robins.
With little turnaround time between games, and the long journey to Brunton Park, here is how we think Dons will take to the field in Cumbria.
