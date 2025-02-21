How MK Dons could line-up to face Bradford City

Midfielder Jay Williams is suspended for two games after picking up his tenth booking of the season against Tranmere last week, with Kane Thompson-Sommers likely to replace him in the centre of the park.

Joe White is also available for selection again after missing the last three with an ankle issue, while Jack Sanders spent the weekend in hospital with a kidney infection and will remain out of the side as he recovers.

Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up in West Yorkshire.