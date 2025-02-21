How MK Dons could line-up to face Bradford CityHow MK Dons could line-up to face Bradford City
How MK Dons could line-up to face Bradford City

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

MK Dons will be forced into at least one change to the side when they take on Bradford City at Valley Parade tomorrow.

Midfielder Jay Williams is suspended for two games after picking up his tenth booking of the season against Tranmere last week, with Kane Thompson-Sommers likely to replace him in the centre of the park.

Joe White is also available for selection again after missing the last three with an ankle issue, while Jack Sanders spent the weekend in hospital with a kidney infection and will remain out of the side as he recovers.

Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up in West Yorkshire.

#1 Connal Trueman

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

#26 Nico Lawrence

2. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

3. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#24 Connor Lemonheigh-Evans

4. Right-back

#24 Connor Lemonheigh-Evans | Jane Russell

