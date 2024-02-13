How MK Dons could line-up to face Bradford City at Valley Parade

Ahead of the trip to Bradford City, Mike Williamson said he was sweating on the fitness of some of his MK Dons players.

Taking on former MK Dons boss Graham Alexander's side in Yorkshire, Williamson could welcome back Warren O'Hora, who missed Saturday's win over Accrington Stanley for personal reasons, while admitting a couple of his players would be facing late calls to be available for the game.

He said: "We're still assessing, we had a couple of knocks which hopefully are ok, but there might be a few late fitness tests."

There could also be further opportunities for the likes of Stephen Wearne and Emre Tezgel, who both featured as substitutes against Accrington, while Cameron Norman too returned from injury against Stanley.