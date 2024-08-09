How MK Dons could line-up to face Bradford City on opening day

With 11 new signings at the club so far this summer, MK Dons are set to look significantly different to the side which left the field for their final game of last season.

While the formation looks set to remain, there will be wholesale changes in every department when they take on Bradford City on Saturday.

The only injury concerns for Mike Williamson come in the form of Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, who remains sidelined after suffering injury against Barnet last month, Brooklyn Ilunga and Jonathan Leko - the latter of which is a long-term absentee.