It will be a new-look MK Dons who take to the field for the first league game of the season

How MK Dons could line-up to face Bradford City on opening day

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 9th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT

We predict the MK Dons starting XI to take on the Bantams at Stadium MK this Saturday

With 11 new signings at the club so far this summer, MK Dons are set to look significantly different to the side which left the field for their final game of last season.

While the formation looks set to remain, there will be wholesale changes in every department when they take on Bradford City on Saturday.

The only injury concerns for Mike Williamson come in the form of Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, who remains sidelined after suffering injury against Barnet last month, Brooklyn Ilunga and Jonathan Leko - the latter of which is a long-term absentee.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill

#5 Sam Sherring

2. Centre-back

#5 Sam Sherring

23 Laurence Maguire

3. Centre-back

23 Laurence Maguire

#4 Jack Tucker

4. Centre-back

#4 Jack Tucker

