How MK Dons could line-up to face Bromley

The new head coach has had two training sessions with his new players since taking over at Stadium MK on Wednesday, and feels he is ready to lead the side into club’s first ever game against the Ravens at Hayes Lane.

While his style of player is similar to that of previous boss Mike Williamson, he said there are subtle changes in his approach which he thinks will be immediately obvious when Dons set up in south London tomorrow.

“I think we want to give the players more freedom to express themselves,” he said. “Especially from the players at the top end of the pitch. We want to create goal-scoring opportunities, we want to ask questions of the opposition, not just play in front of them, making a gazillion passes and not go anywhere.

“We want possession but we want to be aggressive with it - whether it's putting the ball wide and getting crosses in or getting shots away or trying to slide passes through. We want to be more efficient.”

Newly promoted Bromley have, like Dons, picked up seven points from their opening seven matches this season, and Lindsey is not expecting an easy baptism for his first game in charge of MK Dons.

He continued: “Andy Woodman has done a great job there, they won promotion last season and they're a very strong side. I've been watching them, they've got some real attacking threats. Michael Cheek has scored some goals, and they've got good players in behind him. They're very aggressive, big and powerful. They can be direct at times, but can make passes too.

“We've worked on them, but it's about us too. If we can get our game right we should be OK.”

Dons of course will be without Ellis Harrison after his red card last week sees him suspended for three games, while Callum Hendry also looked to be sidelined for a while through injury, leaving Lindsey short of numbers in attack.