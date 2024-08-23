How MK Dons could line-up to face Carlisle UnitedHow MK Dons could line-up to face Carlisle United
How MK Dons could line-up to face Carlisle United

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

MK Dons will be desperate to get points on the board this Saturday when they take on Carlisle United at Stadium MK.

Injuries plagued Dons last week for their trip to Colchester United, but it looks set to be an unchanged side at MK1 to the one which was beaten 2-0 at the JobServe Community Stadium last Saturday.

Nico Lawrence is set to be sidelined for a while after having a knee operation, as is Jonathan Leko, while Laurence Maguire, Liam Kelly and Matt Dennis could remain out with minor ailments.

Here’s our prediction for the line-up against the Cumbrians.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

#3 Dean Lewington

2. Centre back

#3 Dean Lewington | Jane Russell

#4 Jack Tucker

3. Centre back

#4 Jack Tucker | Jane Russell

#5 Sam Sherring

4. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

