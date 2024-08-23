How MK Dons could line-up to face Carlisle United

Injuries plagued Dons last week for their trip to Colchester United, but it looks set to be an unchanged side at MK1 to the one which was beaten 2-0 at the JobServe Community Stadium last Saturday.
Nico Lawrence is set to be sidelined for a while after having a knee operation, as is Jonathan Leko, while Laurence Maguire, Liam Kelly and Matt Dennis could remain out with minor ailments.
Here’s our prediction for the line-up against the Cumbrians.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.