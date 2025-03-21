How MK Dons could line-up to face Cheltenham Town

Callum Tripp, who started last weekend against Port Vale, has been called up to Wales U21s and will miss the game, leaving Ben Gladwin with a decision on his hands.

Aaron Nemane missed last week’s game at Vale Park too, and is not expected to be fit in time to face the Robins, leaving a space on the right-flank.

The interim boss will also be without Sam Sherring, Travis Patterson and Jay Williams, all of whom remain on the treatment table.

However, he could call on Jonathan Leko for the first time in nearly 14 months, with the 25-year-old recovering from a cruciate knee injury and being given the green light to be a part of the first-team fold once more.