How MK Dons could line-up to face Cheltenham Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:32 BST

MK Dons are likely to make big changes again when they face Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

After making nine chances to face Championship pace setters Bristol City in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, head coach Paul Warne is likely to revert back to a side similar to the one which beat Barrow last Saturday at Holker Street.

However, with new signing Marvin Ekpiteta coming through his first 90 minutes in more than a year, and defender Nathan Thompson also returning from injury, there are decisions to be made.

The likes of Scott Hogan and Dan Crowley too are back available for selection too, and could feature at Stadium MK.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up.

After Tuesday night's Carabao Cup exit, expect MK Dons to look more familiar on Saturday

#1 Craig MacGillivray

#4 Nathan Thompson

#21 Marvin Ekpiteta

Related topics:Paul WarneNathan ThompsonCheltenham TownChampionshipBristol City
