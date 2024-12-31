How MK Dons could line-up to face Chesterfield on New Year's Day

Laurence Maguire is set to be sidelined for several weeks and will miss the trip to his former club, suffering a hamstring injury in the Boxing Day loss to Notts County. Otherwise, MK Dons have a clean bill of health aside from long-term absentee Jonathan Leko.

After seeing an improved performance in the draw with Crewe Alexandra last time out, Scott Lindsey may not make vast changes to his side for the game at the SMH Group Stadium.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up.