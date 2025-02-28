How MK Dons could line-up to face Colchester UnitedHow MK Dons could line-up to face Colchester United
How MK Dons could line-up to face Colchester United | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Colchester United

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:30 BST

MK Dons return to Stadium MK this Saturday in desperate need of a win.

Taking on Colchester United, Scott Lindsey may revert back to the tried-and-tested formation which brought him joy in his early tenure, with a back three, wing-backs and lone striker.

Dons remain without suspended Jay Williams, who will serve his final game ban on Saturday, while Jack Sanders, Nathan Thompson and Laurence Maguire remain out through injury.

Teenage defender Callum Tripp returned from his loan spell at Gateshead earlier this week and could feature too.

Here’s how we think Dons will line-up at Stadium MK.

#1 Connal Trueman

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#26 Nico Lawrence

2. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#35 Charlie Waller

3. Centre back

#35 Charlie Waller | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#17 Luke Offord

4. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Jay WilliamsGatesheadStadium MKNathan Thompson
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice