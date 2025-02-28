How MK Dons could line-up to face Colchester United

Taking on Colchester United, Scott Lindsey may revert back to the tried-and-tested formation which brought him joy in his early tenure, with a back three, wing-backs and lone striker.

Dons remain without suspended Jay Williams, who will serve his final game ban on Saturday, while Jack Sanders, Nathan Thompson and Laurence Maguire remain out through injury.

Teenage defender Callum Tripp returned from his loan spell at Gateshead earlier this week and could feature too.