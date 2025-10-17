How MK Dons could line-up to face Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK

Wins over Shrewsbury Town, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers have helped Dons climb to fourth in League Two, with a back three becoming a more prominent feature of Paul Warne’s side in recent weeks.

With players returning to fitness and contention for a starting berth again after something of an injury crisis at Stadium MK, Warne has options at his disposal for the game of the Railwaymen.

However, after a thumping 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers, changes could be limited for Saturday’s game. Here’s how we think they will line-up at MK1.