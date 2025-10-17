How MK Dons could line-up to face Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 17th Oct 2025, 10:30 BST

MK Dons will be looking to make it four wins in a row on Saturday when they take on Crewe Alexandra.

Wins over Shrewsbury Town, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers have helped Dons climb to fourth in League Two, with a back three becoming a more prominent feature of Paul Warne’s side in recent weeks.

With players returning to fitness and contention for a starting berth again after something of an injury crisis at Stadium MK, Warne has options at his disposal for the game of the Railwaymen.

However, after a thumping 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers, changes could be limited for Saturday’s game. Here’s how we think they will line-up at MK1.

MK Dons will be going for four in a row when they play Crewe at Stadium MK

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Crewe Alexandra

MK Dons will be going for four in a row when they play Crewe at Stadium MK | Jane Russell

#1 Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

#1 Craig MacGillivray | Jane Russell

#15 Luke Offord

3. Centre-back

#15 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#21 Marvin Ekpiteta

4. Centre-back

#21 Marvin Ekpiteta | Jane Russell

