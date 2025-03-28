How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK

Joe White suffered a recurrence of his ankle injury which has plagued him for several months early in the game against Carlisle United on Tuesday, battling on before limping out in the second-half.
The blow could keep him out for the visit of Fleetwood on Saturday, while Callum Hendry too looks set to miss the game after suffering a knee injury against Cheltenham Town last week.
Here’s how we think Dons will take to the pitch against Fleetwood Town.
