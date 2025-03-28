How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood TownHow MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town
How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:14 BST

MK Dons could be forced into changes again when they take on Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Joe White suffered a recurrence of his ankle injury which has plagued him for several months early in the game against Carlisle United on Tuesday, battling on before limping out in the second-half.

The blow could keep him out for the visit of Fleetwood on Saturday, while Callum Hendry too looks set to miss the game after suffering a knee injury against Cheltenham Town last week.

Here’s how we think Dons will take to the pitch against Fleetwood Town.

#1 Connal Trueman

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#32 Jack Sanders

2. Centre back

#32 Jack Sanders | Getty Images

Photo Sales
#23 Laurence Maguire

3. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#17 Luke Offord

4. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Fleetwood TownStadium MKCheltenham Town
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice