How MK Dons could line-up to face Gillingham

A calf strain for MK Dons defender Cameron Norman picked up against AFC Wimbledon will force him out of action for this weekend's game against Gillingham.

The defender limped out in first-half stoppage time at Stadium MK and is unavailable this Saturday for a third game in a week in MK1. It will likely mean Kyran Lofthouse, who replaced the former Newport County man on Tuesday night, will return to the starting XI.

We predict though with others returning to full fitness again, there could be other changes afoot for the game.