How MK Dons could line-up to face Gillingham on Saturday

While Dons have played just twice in the last month, injuries to Joe Tomlinson and MJ Williams are likely to keep them sidelined for the visit of the Gills to MK1.

Head coach Scott Lindsey said playing only a couple of games has helped get players back into contention again, with the squad almost at full compliment for Saturday.

“It has given us a little bit more time to get players ready,” said Lindsey. “We’re nearly at a full compliment. There are some who have done modified training, and we’re not far away from having a full squad to pick from.”

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up against Gillingham.