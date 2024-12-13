How MK Dons could line-up to face GillinghamHow MK Dons could line-up to face Gillingham
How MK Dons could line-up to face Gillingham | JAne Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Gillingham on Saturday

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:07 BST

MK Dons are nearly at full strength to take on Gillingham at Stadium MK this Saturday, but a couple are likely to still miss out.

While Dons have played just twice in the last month, injuries to Joe Tomlinson and MJ Williams are likely to keep them sidelined for the visit of the Gills to MK1.

Head coach Scott Lindsey said playing only a couple of games has helped get players back into contention again, with the squad almost at full compliment for Saturday.

“It has given us a little bit more time to get players ready,” said Lindsey. “We’re nearly at a full compliment. There are some who have done modified training, and we’re not far away from having a full squad to pick from.”

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up against Gillingham.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#23 Laurence Maguire

2. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#26 Nico Lawrence

3. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#17 Luke Offord

4. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Gillingham
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice