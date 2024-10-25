How MK Dons could line-up to face Grimsby Town

After victories against Morecambe and Accrington Stanley this week, Dons will be out to win three straight for the first time since December when they head to Blundell Park.

But after naming the same starting XI in both previous games, Lindsey said the increased physical outputs demanded of his players since he took over at the helm mean he may have to give some players a rest for the game in Cleethorpes, while also rewarding those who are working hard out of the side.

He said: “The boys in the background who haven't played as much are training really well, which is important to me.

“When you play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, you usually see fatigue in the third game. But we started to see it on Tuesday, especially with the way we're asking the team to play. We may have to make changes going to Grimsby on Saturday just to freshen things up.

“It's a work in progress. We've still not had a lot of time to train, but the players learn from playing in games as well, and improve by playing games. The way we're asking them to play, they potentially get better conditioned to it by playing.”

Here’s how we think MK Dons could take to the field on Saturday.