Paul Warne could stick with the side which beat Crewe Alexandra on Easter Monday

How MK Dons could line-up to face Grimsby Town at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 25th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

Now mathematically safe, MK Dons could play with a little more freedom in their final home game of the season.

Bidding farewell to Dean Lewington in what will be his final home game before retiring, the skipper is set to make one last appearance when they take on Grimsby Town on Saturday.

But with Paul Warne eager to cast his eye over the squad, here’s how we think MK Dons will line-up.

#15 Craig MacGillivray

1. Goalkeeper

#15 Craig MacGillivray

#17 Luke Offord

2. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord

#23 Laurence Maguire

3. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire

#32 Jack Sanders

4. Centre back

#32 Jack Sanders

