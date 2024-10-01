How MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate Town

Taking on Harrogate Town , Scott Lindsey has only had one training session since their 1-1 draw with Bromley on Saturday, so the head coach is unlikely to make sweeping changes to his side.

Still without Callum Hendry and Ellis Harrison to lead the line, Tommy Leigh is set to keep his place in the side up front, while there are options on the bench in the form of Joe White and Sonny Finch.