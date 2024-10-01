How MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate TownHow MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate Town
How MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate Town | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:45 BST

It is likely MK Dons will name an unchanged side for their trip to the Exercise Stadium this evening.

Taking on Harrogate Town, Scott Lindsey has only had one training session since their 1-1 draw with Bromley on Saturday, so the head coach is unlikely to make sweeping changes to his side.

Still without Callum Hendry and Ellis Harrison to lead the line, Tommy Leigh is set to keep his place in the side up front, while there are options on the bench in the form of Joe White and Sonny Finch.

Here’s our prediction for the line-up.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Getty Images

Photo Sales
#23 Laurence Maguire

2. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#17 Luke Offord

3. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#4 Jack Tucker

4. Centre back

#4 Jack Tucker | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate TownBromley