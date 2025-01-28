How MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate TownHow MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate Town
How MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate Town | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:27 BST

It could be a case of ‘if it ain’t broke’ tonight for MK Dons when they take on Harrogate Town.

Head coach Scott Lindsey said Saturday’s 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon was the best performance of the season from his side, and he is unlikely to make fundamental, if any changes at all for this evening’s game.

Luke Offord looks set to keep his place in the side despite a minor knock taking him out at half-time at the weekend, while Liam Kelly missed out on the squad for the derby through illness but could return to the fold too.

Here’s how we think Dons will take to the field tonight.

#15 Craig MacGillivray

1. Goalkeeper

#15 Craig MacGillivray | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#6 Nathan Thompson

2. Centre back

#6 Nathan Thompson | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#17 Luke Offord

3. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#26 Nico Lawrence

4. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyLiam Kelly
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice