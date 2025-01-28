How MK Dons could line-up to face Harrogate Town

Head coach Scott Lindsey said Saturday’s 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon was the best performance of the season from his side, and he is unlikely to make fundamental, if any changes at all for this evening’s game.

Luke Offord looks set to keep his place in the side despite a minor knock taking him out at half-time at the weekend, while Liam Kelly missed out on the squad for the derby through illness but could return to the fold too.