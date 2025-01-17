How MK Dons could line-up to face WalsallHow MK Dons could line-up to face Walsall
How MK Dons could line-up to face league leaders Walsall

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:04 BST

MK Dons could hand debuts to their three January signings when they head to League Two leaders Walsall on Saturday.

Dan Crowley, Jay Williams and Tommi O’Reilly are in contention to feature for Scott Lindsey’s side at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, while Stephen Wearne, Tommy Leigh, Brooklyn Ilunga and Nathan Harness have since left the club.

After nearly two weeks without a game, Lindsey admitted there are slight injuries and niggles in the camp but everyone should be available for selection.

Here’s how we think Dons will take to the field on Saturday.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

#5 Sam Sherring

2. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

#26 Nico Lawrence

3. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

#167 Luke Offord

4. Centre back

#167 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

