How MK Dons could line-up to face league leaders Walsall

Dan Crowley, Jay Williams and Tommi O’Reilly are in contention to feature for Scott Lindsey’s side at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, while Stephen Wearne, Tommy Leigh, Brooklyn Ilunga and Nathan Harness have since left the club.
After nearly two weeks without a game, Lindsey admitted there are slight injuries and niggles in the camp but everyone should be available for selection.
Here’s how we think Dons will take to the field on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.