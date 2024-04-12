How MK Dons could line-up to face Mansfield Town

It will be a huge game at the top of League Two when Dons take on Mansfield Town

MK Dons will look to make it four games unbeaten on Saturday, and crucially keep their automatic promotion chances alive with a win over rivals Mansfield Town.

After making three changes to the side to face Forest Green Rovers last Saturday, Mike Williamson could make more for the visit of the Stags, knowing anything but victory would likely end Dons’ chances of finishing in the automatic spots.

Joe Tomlinson and Matt Dennis remain doubts for the Dons boss, while Jack Tucker came through his first game in five months unscathed at the New Lawn last weekend.

