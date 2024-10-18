How MK Dons could line-up to face MorecambeHow MK Dons could line-up to face Morecambe
How MK Dons could line-up to face Morecambe

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:42 GMT

Scott Lindsey may opt for a more physical approach when they take on Morecambe at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

Taking on Derek Adams’ struggling Shrimps, the MK Dons head coach has called for more purpose with his side’s play in a bid to get back to winning ways after dropping points in their last two outings.

With options available to him in various different areas now, here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up to face Morecambe.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#23 Laurence Maguire

2. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#17 Luke Offord

3. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Getty Images

Photo Sales
#4 Jack Tucker

4. Centre back

#4 Jack Tucker | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Related topics:MorecambeShrimpsDerek Adams
News you can trust since 1981
