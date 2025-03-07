How MK Dons could line-up to face Morecambe

How MK Dons could line-up to face MorecambeHow MK Dons could line-up to face Morecambe
By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:32 BST

MK Dons could welcome back defensive reinforcements on Saturday when they take on Morecambe at Stadium MK.

Both Laurence Maguire and Jack Sanders have been out for several weeks through injury and illness respectively, but have been back in training for a couple of weeks.

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin confirmed the duo are back in contention, saying: “We've had a few injuries recently, but we've got Jack and Laurence back in full training now, and I think they've had a good week under their belts, so we're getting there.”

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up against Morecambe.

#1 Connal Trueman

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

2. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#26 Nico Lawrence

3. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

#23 Laurence Maguire

4. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

