How MK Dons could line-up to face Morecambe at Stadium MK

Returning Dan Kemp could make his first home appearance for MK Dons since November 2022 on Saturday for the game against Morecambe.

The 25-year-old looks set to keep his place in the side after a promising display on his return last Saturday in the 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers.

Kyran Lofthouse too could make his home debut for the club after being called upon at the 11th hour at Prenton Park, filling in for Ethan Robson after he suffered an injury in the warm-up in Birkenhead. Robson though has been cleared and has been a part of training again this week.

Daniel Harvie is closing in on a return too after missing the Christmas period, affording head coach Mike Williamson options in defence. But with the departure of Craig MacGillivray on Thursday, options in goal are thin on the ground between the sticks, leaving Michael Kelly set to keep his spot in the side.