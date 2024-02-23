How MK Dons could line-up to face Newport County

Dean Lewington will face a spell on the sidelines after his red card against Wrexham on Tuesday night, forcing Mike Williamson into making changes to his MK Dons side to face Newport County.

The skipper's sending off will keep him out of the game at Stadium MK, but there is positive news regarding Cameron Norman, who limped out against Wrexham but is not thought to be carrying any major injury concerns.

With the likes of Jack Tucker, Max Dean and Filip Marschall still on the treatment table, the head coach is likely to keep much of his side in place for the fifth game in two weeks.