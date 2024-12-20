How MK Dons could line-up to face Newport County

Scott Lindsey’s side head to Wales to take on Newport County this weekend having lost last time out against Gillingham. But the head coach believes despite the result, which brought to an end their six-match winning run, Dons put in their best performance of the season at Stadium MK.

Having named a very similar side for several games in a row too, Lindsey said he would be hard pressed to make any changes to his side ahead of the game at Rodney Parade.

“I don't think there needs to be many changes if any,” he said. “The team is performing really well.

“Both (Williams and Tomlinson) are back into full-time training now, everyone is. I think it's only Jonathan Leko now who is on modified training. I've got a full, fit squad to pick from.

“It can be frustrating if you're not playing, but football can change at any moment. We've got games coming thick and fast, there are bound to be injuries, or areas I might need to freshen up, or where some players might not be able to play that many games. Everyone has to be ready.”

Newport head into the game off the back of four draws and three defeats prior to that, seeking their first win since October 22, with Nelson Jardim’s side in 17th spot in League Two.

Despite their run though, Lindsey said the Exiles are a better side than their league position suggests, warning his side to be wary on Saturday.

He said: “They have been draw specialists recently, but before that a bit indifferent with their results. They've got a clear identity, they pass it, the coach has them playing some really good stuff.

“They want the ball, to have possession, to build through the thirds. They're a good side who probably haven't picked up results deserve.”

Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up to face Newport County.