How MK Dons could line-up to face Notts County on Boxing Day

Disappointed by what he perceived to be a lack of work-rate and desire from his side in the humbling 6-3 loss to Newport County on Saturday, the head coach is set to draw from his full-strength squad to make changes for the visit of Stuart Maynard’s side.
Here’s how we think MK Dons will take to the field.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.