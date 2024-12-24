How MK Dons could line-up against Notts CountyHow MK Dons could line-up against Notts County
How MK Dons could line-up against Notts County | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Notts County on Boxing Day

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:30 GMT

After losing the last two games, MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey is likely to make changes to his side when they face Notts County on Boxing Day.

Disappointed by what he perceived to be a lack of work-rate and desire from his side in the humbling 6-3 loss to Newport County on Saturday, the head coach is set to draw from his full-strength squad to make changes for the visit of Stuart Maynard’s side.

Here’s how we think MK Dons will take to the field.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

2. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#5 Sam Sherring

3. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

#23 Laurence Maguire

4. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

