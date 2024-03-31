How MK Dons could line-up to face Notts County on Easter Monday

After Max Dean's brace against Walsall on his first home appearance since January, the striker looks set to return to the starting line-up on Easter Monday when MK Dons take on Notts County.

The 20-year-old made a stunning impact in the 5-0 win over Walsall on Good Friday, and head coach Mike Williamson confirmed he is fully fit and can look to start games again.

Emre Tezgel meanwhile was hugely impressive before he was replaced by Dean on Friday, and he too could keep his place in the side at Meadow Lane.