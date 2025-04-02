How MK Dons could line-up to face promotion-chasing Notts County

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:23 BST

Ben Gladwin could be forced into naming the same which lost to Fleetwood Town on Saturday when they take on Notts County on Wednesday night.

Despite the miserable second-half showing from his side, injuries to Callum Hendry and Joe White in particular leave the interim head coach with little wiggle room to make alterations.

Two former Notts County players are set to line-up against their former club too, with Aaron Nemane and Dan Crowley wearing the black and white of the Magpies in this fixture last season.

Here’s how we think MK Dons will take to the pitch.

Ben Gladwin is set to name an unchanged side at Meadow Lane

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Notts County

Ben Gladwin is set to name an unchanged side at Meadow Lane | Getty Images

#1 Connal Trueman

2. Goalkeeper

#1 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

3. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#23 Laurence Maguire

4. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

