How MK Dons could line-up to face rivals AFC Wimbledon

After making three changes to the side for the midweek defeat to Fleetwood Town, including a change in goal, head coach Scott Lindsey could make minor alterations again for the visit of Dons’ biggest rivals for the League Two clash at MK1.

While there have been no new additions since the signing of Tommi O’Reilly on loan from Aston Villa last week, Callum Tripp (loan to Gateshead), Jack Tucker (loan to Colchester United) and MJ Williams (permanent move to Barrow) have all since departed the club.