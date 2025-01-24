How MK Dons could line-up to face AFC WimbledonHow MK Dons could line-up to face AFC Wimbledon
How MK Dons could line-up to face AFC Wimbledon | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face rivals AFC Wimbledon

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:24 BST

MK Dons could tweak things again on Saturday when they take on AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK.

After making three changes to the side for the midweek defeat to Fleetwood Town, including a change in goal, head coach Scott Lindsey could make minor alterations again for the visit of Dons’ biggest rivals for the League Two clash at MK1.

While there have been no new additions since the signing of Tommi O’Reilly on loan from Aston Villa last week, Callum Tripp (loan to Gateshead), Jack Tucker (loan to Colchester United) and MJ Williams (permanent move to Barrow) have all since departed the club.

Here’s how we think they will take to the field.

#15 Craig MacGillivray

1. Goalkeeper

#15 Craig MacGillivray | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

2. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#26 Nico Lawrence

3. Centre back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

#5 Sam Sherring

4. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

