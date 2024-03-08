How MK Dons could line-up to face Salford City

There are options for Mike Williamson to make changes to the line-up

After a brilliant performance away at League Two leaders Mansfield Town on Tuesday night, MK Dons could make alterations to the side for the visit of Salford City on Saturday.

Stephen Wearne looks set to miss out again after suffering an injury against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, while Max Dean, Jack Tucker and Filip Marschall remain sidelined.

Dean Lewington returned from suspension but was an unused substitute at the One Call Stadium, while Cameron Norman could return to the fold after he too was on the bench against Mansfield.

How MK Dons could line-up to face Salford City

After the excellent performance against Mansfield Town, the changes could be relatively minimal to face Salford

