How MK Dons could line-up to face Salford City on Monday

Liam Kelly looks set to return from injury, having missed the last three, and could come straight back into the starting 11, but the likes of Nico Lawrence, Matt Dennis and Jonathan Leko continue to miss out. Luke Offord is touch-and-go whether he will be fit to play too, having limped out against Carlisle United last weekend.
Dons completed three signings on transfer deadline day, capturing Kane Thompson-Sommers, Joe White and Sonny Finch, but only the latter could feature, with White due to meet up with the team next week, while Thompson-Sommers is understood to be carrying a slight injury.
Here’s how we think
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.