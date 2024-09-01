How MK dons could line-up to face Salford CityHow MK dons could line-up to face Salford City
How MK dons could line-up to face Salford City | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Salford City on Monday

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 1st Sep 2024, 08:00 BST

Changes could be afoot for MK Dons when they take on Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium on Monday.

Liam Kelly looks set to return from injury, having missed the last three, and could come straight back into the starting 11, but the likes of Nico Lawrence, Matt Dennis and Jonathan Leko continue to miss out. Luke Offord is touch-and-go whether he will be fit to play too, having limped out against Carlisle United last weekend.

Dons completed three signings on transfer deadline day, capturing Kane Thompson-Sommers, Joe White and Sonny Finch, but only the latter could feature, with White due to meet up with the team next week, while Thompson-Sommers is understood to be carrying a slight injury.

Here’s how we think

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#5 Sam Sherring

2. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#4 Jack Tucker

3. Centre back

#4 Jack Tucker | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#23 Laurence Maguire

4. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Salford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.