How MK Dons could line-up to face Swindon Town

Laurence Maguire and Tom McGill both returned to training on Thursday after missing the FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon last Sunday with back issues.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans will be suspended for the visit of Ian Holloway’s side following his red card with 20 minutes to go of their first round exit, while Liam Kelly, Tom Carroll and Nico Lawrence are set to be longer-term absentees from Scott Lindsey’s side.

The head coach confirmed: “Laurence has trained so we're hopeful he'll be available. Tom McGill did part of training so we hope he can make the squad. Nico Lawrence, Tom Carroll and Liam Kelly are too far away.”

Striker Callum Hendry meanwhile could be eased back into action again this Saturday. Having spent seven weeks on the side lines through injury, the 26-year-old made a cameo appearance at the end of the game last week, and is not quite fit enough to start as yet but could feature off the bench.

Lindsey said: “I like him, he's a good character. He always comes in and says hello to all the staff, made himself known, which I like. He's got a bit of swagger about him, a bit of confidence, and he's been great in training.