How MK Dons could line-up to face Tranmere Rovers

Luke Offord is understood to be close to a return while Joe White is expected to miss out for a third game in a row with an Achilles’ problem.
Deadline day loan signings Danilo Orsi and Travis Patterson have both impressed in their two cameo substitute appearances so far, and could go into Scott Lindsey’s starting line-up in Birkenhead too.
Here’s how we think Dons will take to the field.
