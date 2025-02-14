How MK Dons could line-up to face Tranmere RoversHow MK Dons could line-up to face Tranmere Rovers
How MK Dons could line-up to face Tranmere Rovers

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:22 BST

MK Dons will be desperate to stop a run of three consecutive defeats on Saturday when they take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

Luke Offord is understood to be close to a return while Joe White is expected to miss out for a third game in a row with an Achilles’ problem.

Deadline day loan signings Danilo Orsi and Travis Patterson have both impressed in their two cameo substitute appearances so far, and could go into Scott Lindsey’s starting line-up in Birkenhead too.

Here’s how we think Dons will take to the field.

#1 Connal Trueman

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

#32 Jack Sanders

2. Centre-back

#32 Jack Sanders | Jane Russell

#26 Nico Lawrence

3. Centre-back

#26 Nico Lawrence | Jane Russell

#66 Travis Patterson

4. Left-back

#66 Travis Patterson | Jane Russell

