MK Dons need a win when they take on Walsall this Saturday | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Walsall on Saturday

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:45 BST

Two of MK Dons’ deadline day signings may miss out when they take on Walsall at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Newcastle United loanee Joe White is still recovering from a pre-season knock which will keep him out of the game against the Saddlers, while Middlesbrough loanee Sonny Finch’s debut ended in pain on Monday when he took a hit to his back, forcing him out after coming on as a substitute.

Kane Thompson-Sommers meanwhile, who signed on a permanent deal from Halifax, has been in training with his new team-mates all week and could make his debut on Saturday.

Sam Sherring too is likely to return after missing out on Monday’s defeat to Salford City.

Here’s how we predict Dons line-up against Walsall.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

#5 Sam Sherring

2. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

#17 Luke offord

3. Centre back

#17 Luke offord | Jane Russell

#23 Laurence Maguire

4. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

