How MK Dons could line-up to face Walsall on Saturday

Newcastle United loanee Joe White is still recovering from a pre-season knock which will keep him out of the game against the Saddlers, while Middlesbrough loanee Sonny Finch’s debut ended in pain on Monday when he took a hit to his back, forcing him out after coming on as a substitute.

Kane Thompson-Sommers meanwhile, who signed on a permanent deal from Halifax, has been in training with his new team-mates all week and could make his debut on Saturday.

Sam Sherring too is likely to return after missing out on Monday’s defeat to Salford City.