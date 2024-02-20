How MK Dons could line-up to face Wrexham at Stadium MK

Injuries mean MK Dons are relatively limited in how they can line-up to take on fellow promotion hopefuls Wrexham tonight.

Top-scorer Max Dean is still sidelined, as is centre-back Jack Tucker, while keeper Filip Marschall and striker Ellis Harrison remain doubtful for the clash.

Stephen Wearne made his full debut for the club on Saturday, and bagged a brace in the 2-1 win over Swindon Town playing his first game up front. He is likely to keep his spot in the side, with Dan Kemp in support behind.