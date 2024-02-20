News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to face Wrexham at Stadium MK

Our prediction for tonight's MK Dons line-up at Stadium MK

Injuries mean MK Dons are relatively limited in how they can line-up to take on fellow promotion hopefuls Wrexham tonight.

Top-scorer Max Dean is still sidelined, as is centre-back Jack Tucker, while keeper Filip Marschall and striker Ellis Harrison remain doubtful for the clash.

Stephen Wearne made his full debut for the club on Saturday, and bagged a brace in the 2-1 win over Swindon Town playing his first game up front. He is likely to keep his spot in the side, with Dan Kemp in support behind.

After Saturday's win over Swindon Town, Mike Williamson may opt to stick with the same team to face Wrexham

