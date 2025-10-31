How MK Dons could line-up when they take on Colchester in the FA Cup

Looking to keep fresh his side as best he can in the run-up to the busy Christmas period, head coach Paul Warne admitted he is likely to change things around to give minutes to those he usually calls for from the bench in order to keep them match-fit, while also giving a rest to a few of his regulars in the process.
The Cup clash also offers Warne an opportunity to perhaps tinker with the formation too, with his 4-3-3 not seen for several weeks following the success of the 3-5-2 in the league.
With options available, here’s how MK Dons could take to the field at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday.