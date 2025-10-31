Milton Keynes Citizen Morning Update Thursday 30 October, 2025

How MK Dons could line-up when they take on Colchester in the FA Cup

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:55 GMT

It will not be a heavily youth-oriented side when MK Dons take on Colchester United on Saturday, but there are likely to be changes for the FA Cup first round game.

Looking to keep fresh his side as best he can in the run-up to the busy Christmas period, head coach Paul Warne admitted he is likely to change things around to give minutes to those he usually calls for from the bench in order to keep them match-fit, while also giving a rest to a few of his regulars in the process.

The Cup clash also offers Warne an opportunity to perhaps tinker with the formation too, with his 4-3-3 not seen for several weeks following the success of the 3-5-2 in the league.

With options available, here’s how MK Dons could take to the field at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday.

Paul Warne could make several changes to his side for the first round game in Essex

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Colchester United in the FA Cup

Paul Warne could make several changes to his side for the first round game in Essex | Getty Images

#27 Connal Trueman

2. Goalkeeper

#27 Connal Trueman | Jane Russell

#4 Nathan Thompson

3. Centre back

#4 Nathan Thompson | Jane Russell

#32 Jack Sanders

4. Centre back

#32 Jack Sanders | Jane Russell

