How MK Dons fans reacted to the hiring of head coach Scott Lindsey

MK Dons unveiled their new head coach on Wednesday night

New man Scott Lindsey was quickly established as the favourite to take over from Mike Williamson at MK Dons by bookmakers, but also supporters who were delighted with the appointment of the former Crawley boss this week.

The man who masterminded Crawley Town’s promotion from League Two last season, which included their emphatic 8-1 aggregate win over Dons in the play-off semi-final, has made it clear he wants to go back-to-back with his new club.

And it is music to fans’ ears, especially after the start the club has made to this season prior to Williamson’s departure to Carlisle United last week.

X user Alan Nicholas said: “Amazing Appointment, really knows his tactics and certainly has more than one plan to change a game. Over the moon.” while Jonathan Bennington called it a “fantastic appointment.”

The appointment was also met with positivity by Oliver Paul Ainger-Tyler, who called the appointment “class”, Mike who said he “loved it” when the news was announced, and by Darren Beaty who called it a “great appointment.”

Paul Allard felt the appointment was a ‘new approach’ from new owner Fahad Al Ghanim, saying: “Good move, hopefully bring some points on these away days. Let’s get behind him and bring some success.”

Steven Manning though was a little more reserved in his feelings, calling into question Lindsey’s style of play, writing: “If you like sideways and playing the ball back then it's all good. Just get us scoring is all I ask.”

Lindsey’s job title came into question for Greg Handscombe, who asked: “Good appointment- but why not as Manager - Who controls how the transfer is spent? Not Sweeting I hope.”

The new head coach will take charge of his first game in charge of Dons on Saturday when they make their first ever trip to Bromley.