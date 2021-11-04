How MK Dons have done in the FA Cup first round

The FA Cup Trophy

The FA Cup is a competition which still holds a lot of magic and hope for football fans. The potential for a big-name draw awaiting lower league clubs in the third round, a surprise cup run is something a club can dine out on for years.

For MK Dons, the first round has been something of a mixed bag in the last five years. From potential banana-skins, to pitches on fire, we take a look back at the last five games in the first round.

2020: Eastleigh 0-0 MK Dons - Dons win on penalties

Lee Nicholls saves Tyrone Barnett’s penalty

Not even close to a classic, MK Dons crept into the second round of the FA Cup after beating Eastleigh on penalties. Russell Martin’s side hardly set the world alight against the National League side, with Carlton Morris, Ste Walker and Louis Thompson missing good chances to put the game to bed as it went to spot kicks. Lee Nicholls would save a penalty while another Eastleigh effort crashed against the bar before Scott Fraser fired dons into the second round.

2019: MK Dons 0-1 Port Vale

A dejected Russell Martin walks back to the bench after Port Vale opened the scoring

It was not the way Russell Martin wanted to start his tenure in charge at Stadium MK - losing 1-0 to League Two opposition. David Worrall’s header on 20 minutes was enough to separate the sides in an unmemorable encounter which saw Jordan Bowery and Ben Reeves miss good chances to level things up.

2018: Grimsby 3-1 MK Dons

After a dominant performance in the first half at Blundell Park, it looked as though Dons were already in the hat for the second round following Kieran Agard’s 23rd minute opener. But a resurgence from the home side in the second period saw them overrun Paul Tisdale’s side, and goals from Elliot Embleton, Wes Thomas and Charles Vernam saw the Mariners cruise into the next round.

2017: Hyde United 0-4 MK Dons

One of the flares thrown from the Hyde supporters towards the MK Dons fans behind the goal

Probably more remembered for the flares thrown at Dons supporters, which set fire to the artificial surface at Ewen Fields and left an exposed hole to the concrete beneath than the game itself, Robbie Neilson’s side made light work of the non-league side on a cold Friday night just outside Manchester. A cracker from Aiden Nesbitt got Dons going before Chuks Aneke’s pinpoint free kick made it 2-0 before the break. Second half goals from Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ed Upson ensured Dons a spot in the next round.

2016: MK Dons 3-2 Spennymoor Town

MK Dons celebrate Brandon Thomas-Asante’s first professional goal in the 3-2 win over Spennymoor Town