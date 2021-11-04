How MK Dons have done in the FA Cup first round
MK Dons take on Stevenage in the first round of the world’s most famous cup competition at Stadium MK on Saturday
The FA Cup Trophy
The FA Cup is a competition which still holds a lot of magic and hope for football fans. The potential for a big-name draw awaiting lower league clubs in the third round, a surprise cup run is something a club can dine out on for years.
For MK Dons, the first round has been something of a mixed bag in the last five years. From potential banana-skins, to pitches on fire, we take a look back at the last five games in the first round.
2020: Eastleigh 0-0 MK Dons - Dons win on penalties
Not even close to a classic, MK Dons crept into the second round of the FA Cup after beating Eastleigh on penalties. Russell Martin’s side hardly set the world alight against the National League side, with Carlton Morris, Ste Walker and Louis Thompson missing good chances to put the game to bed as it went to spot kicks. Lee Nicholls would save a penalty while another Eastleigh effort crashed against the bar before Scott Fraser fired dons into the second round.
2019: MK Dons 0-1 Port Vale
It was not the way Russell Martin wanted to start his tenure in charge at Stadium MK - losing 1-0 to League Two opposition. David Worrall’s header on 20 minutes was enough to separate the sides in an unmemorable encounter which saw Jordan Bowery and Ben Reeves miss good chances to level things up.
2018: Grimsby 3-1 MK Dons
After a dominant performance in the first half at Blundell Park, it looked as though Dons were already in the hat for the second round following Kieran Agard’s 23rd minute opener. But a resurgence from the home side in the second period saw them overrun Paul Tisdale’s side, and goals from Elliot Embleton, Wes Thomas and Charles Vernam saw the Mariners cruise into the next round.
2017: Hyde United 0-4 MK Dons
Probably more remembered for the flares thrown at Dons supporters, which set fire to the artificial surface at Ewen Fields and left an exposed hole to the concrete beneath than the game itself, Robbie Neilson’s side made light work of the non-league side on a cold Friday night just outside Manchester. A cracker from Aiden Nesbitt got Dons going before Chuks Aneke’s pinpoint free kick made it 2-0 before the break. Second half goals from Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ed Upson ensured Dons a spot in the next round.
2016: MK Dons 3-2 Spennymoor Town
Manager-less and under the guidance of caretaker boss Richie Barker, Dons won for the first time at Stadium MK in eight months as they saw off Spennymoor Town. Dons raced into a 3-0 lead in 14 minutes when Kieran Agard, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ben Reeves put the League One strugglers in total control. But Spennymoor responded quickly to make it 3-1 after 19 minutes, before a late second made it an uncomfortable finale for Dons, who clung on to go into the second round against Charlton, who would have a familiar face lining up in their dugout...