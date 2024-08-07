How MK Dons have fared in season curtain raisers down the years

Getty Images

A look back at some of the recent opening day games for MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every club kicking off on Saturday will be keen to get their new season up and running with victory, and MK Dons are no different.

Dons will play their curtain raiser at Stadium MK for the first time in five years when they take on Bradford City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their record on opening day is not a bad one generally, with ten wins, seven draws and four defeats and some pretty memorable games down the years to boot.

Here is a look back at the last five opening games for MK Dons.

2023/24 - Wrexham 3-5 MK Dons

MK Dons celebrate with travelling supporters in their win over Wrexham | Getty Images

No-one predicted this one! Newly promoted Wrexham were expected to sweep the league, while relegated Dons looked on shaky footing heading to the Racecourse Ground. But they raced into a 2-0 lead, and the back-and-forth nature of the game made for a thriller in Wales.

2022/23 - Cambridge United 1-0 MK Dons

Matt Smith battles for the ball against Cambridge United on opening day in 2022 | Jane Russell

Dons were brought back down to Earth with a sickening thud after their brilliant 21/22 season with a lacklustre 1-0 loss at the Abbey. It set the unfortunate tone for the rest of the season which would ultimately end in relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2021/22 - Bolton Wanderers 3-3 MK Dons

Managerless MK Dons headed up to Lancashire for a tough opening day game against Bolton. In front of a full stadium for the first time in over a year following lockdown, the huge crowd were in for a treat as the sides shared a 3-3 draw with storylines galore, from Dean Lewington’s first game in charge to Hiram Boateng’s late comeback goal which almost win it for the visitors.

2020/21 - Doncaster Rovers 1-1 MK Dons

MK Dons celebrate Baily Cargill's late equaliser at Doncaster in 2020 | MK Dons

Football returned but not as we knew it in 2020 away at Doncaster in 2020 in an empty stadium. Russell Martin’s side laboured through the game and were en route to defeat until Baily Cargill’s brilliant solo effort landed them a draw late on.

2019/20 - MK Dons 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

It was a bit of a flat return to life in League One for MK Dons, but a late substitute appearance from returning Rhys Healey snatched the points for Paul Tisdale’s side. This is the last time Dons kicked off a season at home.