How MK Dons have fared in the FA Cup first round over the last few years

Take a look back through MK Dons’ recent FA Cup first round games

The FA Cup has not been a happy hunting ground for MK Dons over the last few years.

This Saturday, Paul Warne’s side take on fellow League Two side Colchester United in the first round of the world’s most famous cup competition, with both sides having gone out in the opening round last season.

It is not an unfamiliar feeling for Dons though, having exited the FA Cup in the first round in four of the last six years, with their only progressions in that time coming against non-league sides.

Take a look back through the last few FA Cup first round encounters ahead of this weekend’s tie in Essex.

2024/25: MK Dons 0-2 AFC Wimbledon

Kane Thompson-Sommers battles against AFC Wimbledon | Jane Russell

The less said about this one the better. A disastrous performance at home against the club’s big rivals, culminating in an embarrassing 2-0 reverse.

2023/24: Reading 3-2 MK Dons

Inside a quiet Select Car Leasing Stadium, League One side Reading took an early lead against Mike Williamson’s Dons before Alex Gilbey drew them level just before half-time. Two goals in four minutes though for the Royals ensured their safe passage into the second round, though substitute Max Dean’s 90th minute consolation softened the scoreline somewhat.

2022/23: MK Dons 6-0 Taunton Town

Dawson Devoy bagged his first goal for MK Dons in the win over Taunton | Getty Images

There were not a great deal of opportunities to crack a smile in 22/23, but the 6-0 thumping of Taunton threatened to break Dons out of their slumber at the start of the season. On a great day for Dons’ Irish contingent, Dawson Devoy got his first goal for the club after six minutes, Darragh Burns found the net and a brace from Conor Grant, with additional strikes from Will Grigg and Mo Eisa to complete the rout.

They were knocked out in the second round though when, led by caretaker boss Dean Lewington, they came up just short against Portsmouth, going down 2-1, just a few days before the appointment of Mark Jackson.

2021/22: MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage

Darling gave away the penalty in the final minute of extra time having scored in the first round and the replay | Getty Images

In a wild cup fixture in 2021, Dons were hit with Covid and lost many of their first teamers for the game against Stevenage, but it still turned into a bit of an epic. Leading through Harry Darling’s first-half goal, three goals in six second-half minutes saw Dons go from leading to 2-1 down, only to draw level again, taking the tie with the League Two side to a replay.

At the Lamex Stadium, a torrid 1-1 draw looked as if it had penalties written all over it, and so it did, only not in the form of a shoot-out, but a Luke Norris spot-kick in the 120th minute to send the Boro into the second round.

2020/21: Eastleigh 0-0 MK Dons - MK Dons win 4-3 on penalties

Nicholls denied Tyrone Barnett from the penalty spot to send Dons into the second round | Getty Images

In the heights of Covid, Dons made the trip to non-league Eastleigh for their FA Cup opener. On a miserable afternoon, the quality of the game reflected as it ended 0-0 and went to spot-kicks. Heroics from keeper Lee Nicholls ensured Dons would avoid the embarrassment of a non-league banana skin, sending Dons through to the next round. After seeing past Barnet, Dons would go out to Premier League side Burnley in extra time at Turf Moor - the furthest the club has been in the competition in years.

2019/20: MK Dons 0-1 Port Vale

Brennan Dickenson taking on Leon Legge during the defeat to Port Vale in Russell Martin's first game in charge | Getty Images

Russell Martin took over the faltering Dons after the sacking of Paul Tisdale, but there weren’t many positive signs to come out of his first game as manager. Beaten at home 1-0 by Port Vale, Dons limped out of the competition at the first round stage.