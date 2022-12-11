How social media has reacted to MK Dons sacking Liam Manning
MK Dons fans have been having their say on Liam Manning’s departure as head coach of the club.
By The Newsroom
19 minutes ago
Updated
11th Dec 2022, 5:33pm
The 37-year-old was sacked on Sunday after they slipped to 23rd in League One yesterday, beaten 2-1 at home by Fleetwood Town.
While the sword may have fallen on Manning’s 16-month tenure in charge at Stadium MK, a lot of supporters are instead pointing the finger elsewhere as the reason Dons’ season is going so badly.
Here are a few of the tweets sent by Dons supporters.
