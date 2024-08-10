How to watch MK Dons' season opener with Bradford City on Sky Sports +

Sky Sports | AFP via Getty Images

The opening day game will be shown on Sky Sports + a part of a new broadcast deal

Coverage of the EFL will change significantly this season with the advent of Sky Sports+ which has kicked off this week ahead of the new season.

The broadcaster will feature more than 1,000 EFL games to customers eager to watch their sides in action, kicking off with Dons’ home game against Bradford City at Stadium MK later today.

Fans will be able to watch ten live EFL games every weekend , with at least three from the Championship, to from League One and two from League Two. All opening day, midweek and Bank Holiday games will also be shown, including Boxing Day and New Year’s Day fixtures.

For TV viewers, the channel has already been put into the Sky viewing platform on 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q subscribers and 416 for those residing in the Republic of Ireland.

It is also possible to view the game via the Sky Sports app while you are on the go by selecting the ‘Watch’ tab and selecting the game you want to watch.