How to watch MK Dons take on promotion rivals Stockport County this Saturday

MK Dons take on automatic promotion rivals Stockport County at Edgeley Park for the first time since 2010 on Saturday.

And for the first time since May 2022, Dons are also playing in front of the TV cameras. The game was selected last month by Sky Sports to be televised as second takes on fourth place in League Two.

A win for Dons would see them leapfrog the Hatters in the standings, while Dave Challinor's side would further tighten their grip on a top three spot with a win of their own.

The game will be available to follow through the usual channels, with our live blog offering up-to-the-minute updates from Edgeley Park. The game will also be covered on BBC Three Counties for full match commentary.