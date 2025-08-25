Hughes felt his side deserved something in defeat to MK Dons

The Newport County boss spoke after his side’s defeat to MK Dons on Saturday

Newport County manager David Hughes cut a deeply frustrated figure after his side let slip the lead against MK Dons to lose 2-1 at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Still seeking their first home win of the season, Hughes saw his side go ahead when Habeeb Ogunneye fired Newport ahead after six minutes, but a penalty awarded on the stroke of half-time allowed Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to equalise for the visitors. Callum Paterson headed home early in the second-half before Newport were awarded a penalty of their own, only for Bobby Kamwa’s effort to be saved by Craig MacGillivray.

Coming out on the wrong end of the scoreline, Hughes admitted he was massively disappointed at the full-time whistle.

“Against a team with the biggest budget in the league, we felt we should have got something but we didn’t,” he said. “I thought we were good value but from set-pieces we got punished.

“In the second-half, I don’t think there was anything in it, so we’re really disappointed with the result, but hugely pleased with the performance.

“We were the only team who looked to pass the ball, if I’m being honest, but their experience, knowledge, knowhow and pace in wide areas will always pose a threat. They have huge experience and are a really good team and we’ve posed a big challenge to them.”

The game hinged on two penalty decisions, with both sides feeling somewhat aggrieved by referee Stuart Morland’s decision to point to the spot on each occasion. Jack Sanders was hauled over at a corner on the stroke of half-time to give Dons the chance to equalise, while the visitors felt the referee tried to level things up when he judged Luke Offord had handled with 20 minutes to go to allow Newport a way back into it.

Discussing the decision against his side, Hughes added: “I don’t think it was, in all honesty, I don’t think it’s abundantly clear. Sometimes they’re given, sometimes they’re not.

“In the second-half, he’s given another one. It happens so quickly. But there are others - there was a push on Lee Jenkins into Joe Thomas was dangerous.

“It was an exciting game, but we’ve not come out on the positive end of.”