Hundreds miss crucial Belgium goal after Arena MK screen failure

England fans were left frustrated as they missed the only goal of the game in England's 1-0 defeat to Belgium on Thursday night because screen failure at Arena MK.

Nearly 1,000 fans attended the venue to watch England's final World Cup group game but were forced to watch the second half at home or in the hotel at Stadium MK after the big screen went blank.

The screen flickered intermittently during the first half, prompting officials to 'reset the feed' in a bid to correct the technical issues

However, barely two minutes into the second half of the decisive game in Group G, the screen went blank, with only the audio to tell them of Adnan Januzaj's goal firing Belgium into the lead.

While many were forced into the hotel at Stadium MK to watch the game, others gave up and went home to watch instead.

MK Dons tweeted an apology to the fans who suffered: "We and @thearenamk sincerely apologise for intermittences and the loss of feed at tonight’s England Fanzone and the inconvenience caused. We are speaking to the suppliers of the screen to determine the cause of the fault."