Hunter signs for non-league side after MK Dons release

Ash Hunter

Ash Hunter has joined National League side AFC Fylde after he was released by MK Dons last week.

The 28-year-old was limited to just eight appearances at Stadium MK after signing on a free transfer in the summer. A hamstring injury, sustained in the 3-1 defeat to Crewe Alexandra in early September, sidelined him for the rest of his time in Milton Keynes, before he agreed to leave by mutual consent.

Hunter joins the Lancashire side as Chris Beech's second signing of the window, with the Coasters sat 22nd in the National League.

The former Morecambe and Salford City man said initial contact was made on the same day he was released by Dons - last Friday - and after watching the side beat Bromley 1-0 at Mill Farm, then speaking with the manager, he was convinced to sign.

Hunter explained: “I had a quick conversation with Beechy on Friday last week, came to the game on Saturday and caught up with him on Sunday, so with what he said to me, it’s something I want to be a part of.

“Hopefully I can add to the attacking football, we can win a few games and I can contribute some goals and assists.

“I’ve spent quite a bit of time injured in the last two seasons but I’m back fit now and hopefully I can get some time under my belt.