"I could see what was happening here": Collins on his decision to make MK Dons switch

Collins spoke of the key factors in bringing him to Milton Keynes

Something is brewing at MK Dons, according to Aaron Collins, and it is not just him who senses it.

Dropping a division to join Paul Warne’s side this summer, Collins, along with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Will Collar, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Gethin Jones all played League One football last term, but have traded it League Two this time out.

While Dons’ financial backing is no secret, Collins said the long-term ambitions of the club caught his attention before any contact was made with a view to bring him to MK1.

“I could see from the outside what was happening here,” he said. “They’ve got the new owner, the new gaffer, this could be a massive, really appealing and interesting project.

“I’ve signed a long-term contract, I’ve tied myself to this club, and I believe we can go places.”

Discussing his decision to swap Bolton Wanderers, who themselves will have promotion aspirations in League One, for a long-term deal at MK1, Collins continued: “It was a tough one to drop from League One to League Two, but it says a lot without me saying anything. The club appealed to me through the summer, which was massive.

“I met with Paul Warne and had such a great interaction with him and liked the sound of how he wants to work, and how he plans on doing things here. He sold me the big project.

“It’s not just me, other lads have dropped down levels to be here as well. A lot of people don’t get to get on the train with us, but there will be 20, 25 of us who will go to war with each other every week. We’re here to get promoted, and everyone who has come here wants that.

“The lads who were here last year said they had a good team but were missing the final touches. They’re excited for this season as well. They went through it last season, it wasn’t the best, but they’re coming into this year with an open mind.”