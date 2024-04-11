"I didn't know he had it in his locker": Dean's praise for Gilbey nomination

Alex gilbey

The pick of Alex Gilbey’s goals in March, which helped him to a Player of the Month nomination, was a finish MK Dons striker Max Dean would have been proud of.

The brilliant chip over Salford City keeper Alex Cairns is a contender for Dons’ goal of the season, and was one of three the 29-year-old bagged for Mike Williamson’s side last month. He also contributed four assists to make the shortlist, with the winner being announced tomorrow (Friday).

Dean, who has plenty of finishes in his armoury too, said he was surprised to see Gilbey pull that goal off as he praised the midfielder for his performances not just in March but throughout the campaign.

“I didn't know he had that chip in his locker!” Dean said. “Last month he was superb, but we're used to seeing that here now. I'm so glad to see him get the recognition he deserves. His goals and contributions, and his work in and out of possession is superb.”

Head coach Mike Williamson also praised the midfielder, who he has given the captain’s armband in the absence of Dean Lewington, saying: “It's very rare his name isn't mentioned in press conferences, and for good reason. He has been fantastic for us. He's a leader on and off the pitch.