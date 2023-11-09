"I don't know what went wrong": Alexander on his spell at MK Dons

The new Bradford City boss spoke about his time in charge of MK Dons

Former head coach Graham Alexander feels he was not given enough time to make the changes he needed to at MK Dons.

Installed as Bradford City manager earlier this week, Alexander lasted just 142 days in charge at Stadium MK before he was sacked last month on an eight-game win-less run in League Two.

The run was a stark contrast to his first month in charge of the club, which saw Dons top of the division, and Alexander named Manager of the Month.

Coming into a club relegated the season before, Alexander felt he needed more time to turn Dons around.

Speaking to the Bradford Telegraph & Argus, he said: “I don’t know massively what went wrong, because you could look at August when we were top of the league and I was Manager of the Month, then another month when it wasn’t that way.

“It was too short a period to look back on, so I haven’t really.

“I know how football is, I understand the pressures that come from the job, but if you want to build and achieve something, overcome what’s gone on before, you need a significant amount of time to do that.